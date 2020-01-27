PHOTOS: Queens car dealerships donate more than 9,000 coats for New York Cares Coat Drive

New York’s new car dealer franchises teamed up to collect thousands of coats this winter to distribute to those in need.

Several car dealerships, including 25 from Queens, that make up the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association (GNYADA) participated int he New York Cares 31st annual Winter Coat Drive.

The dealerships combined to collect more than 9,000 coats — roughly 10 percent of the expected total — for the coat drive. Several of the coats were loaded onto a truck for distribution on Jan. 24 at Koeppel Mazda, located at 77-12 Northern Blvd. in Jackson Heights.