Byford may be out at the MTA, but Rockaway commuter town hall will go on: Pheffer Amato

Train Daddy won’t be there, but Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato announced that she will still be hosting a Commuters Town Hall in Rockaway with the leadership of the MTA NYC Transit Team next month. The event was originally scheduled with Andy Byford before he resigned as NYC Transit president last week.

“While it is disappointing that Andy Byford resigned, it doesn’t change the challenges my community faces daily,” Pheffer Amato said. “My constituents’ daily commutes are some of the longest in the nation and the purpose of this event is to give our commuters a voice with the leadership of the MTA.”

The national average for commuting in the United States is 26 minutes, but according to the U.S. Census, most Rockaway commuters face travel times of an hour or more, provided that all public transit and roads into and out of the peninsula are operating without any obstacles.

“It is extremely important that folks come out on Feb. 6 to make their concerns and challenges known especially as the MTA moves forward with the modernization of our entire public transportation system. We must take full advantage of this opportunity,” Pheffer Amato said.

The town hall will be held Thursday Feb. 6 at the Rockaway YMCA located at 207 Beach 73rd Street in Arverne. The event will begin at 7 p.m.