Registration for new Bayside elementary school pre-K class to open in February

A new Bayside elementary school is inviting parents to register their kids to its inaugural pre-K class.

Leadership at P.S. 390, which will be located at 56-10 214th St. in Bayside Hills, announced via Twitter that children born in 2016 could now apply for a spot at the school. The building previously housed the St. Robert Bellarmine School.

It’s Official Pre-K Classes will be Joining the @PS390Q Family! Applications begin February 5th. Stay tuned for future announcements! Looking forward to sharing momentous learning experiences with your children in District 26! #DevelopLeadInspireWithUs #PS390InauguralClass pic.twitter.com/eSf4eCtLV5 — PS390Q (@PS390Q) January 28, 2020

According to information from the Department of Education, P.S. 390 will open to serve pre-K and kindergarten students during the 2020-2021 school year. Registration for kindergarten closed on Jan. 26.

The school will add one grade each year until it reaches “full scale” during the 2025-2026 school year and will serve students from pre-K to fifth grade.

Earlier this month, Patch reported a city proposal to move P.S. 41 Crocheron kindergarteners from their building to the P.S. 390 building for three years in an effort to remedy overcrowding. DOE documents indicate that a projected “70 to 80” students from P.S. 41 would be temporarily relocated by the 2022-2023 school year.

Currently, P.S. 41, which serves students in grade K-5, includes the main building and also several onsite trailers. If the proposal is approved, the School Construction Authority will begin the three-year process of building an addition to the school in place of the trailers.

By 2022-2023, DOE said that P.S. 390 is projected to serve 162 to 196 of its own students and 207 to 251 students in 2023-2024 when P.S. 41 students are transferred back to their school.

QNS reached out to P.S. 390 about how many teachers would be employed at the school and is awaiting a response.

Visit District26.org and P.S. 390’s Twitter on updates and information on how to register.