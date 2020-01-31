Here are 10 things happening around Queens this weekend

Friday Jan. 31

Movie Screening of Clemency

The movie focuses on a warden running a death row.

5 p.m. at The Museum of the Moving Image, (36-01 35 Ave., Astoria, movingimage.us) Admission for the 5:00 p.m. screening on Friday, January 31 is free for Individual-level Members and above. All other New Release screenings are discounted for Members ($7 / free for patron members).

No Name Special Comedy / Variety Show

Enjoy a night of music, comedy and variety.

7:30 p.m. doors at 7:00 p.m. at QED Astoria (27-16 23rd Ave., Astoria, qedastoria.com) Admission is $10.00

Saturday Feb. 1

Valentine’s Day Crafts at the Castle

Enjoy an afternoon of food and crafts and activities with the Bayside Historical Society.

12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bayside Historical Society (208 Totten Ave., Bayside, baysidehistorical.org) Admission is $5/child, $15/max per family.

Play: The Meeting

Watch a play about a secret meeting held by Malcom X and MLK Jr..

2 p.m. at the Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning (161-4 Jamaica Ave., Jamaica, jcal.org) Admission is $5.00.

Narrative Structure in Short Fiction Writing Class

Analyze work from fiction authors and learn how to apply it to your own writing.

2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Queens Library at Sunnyside (43-06 Greenpoint Ave., Long Island City,

newtownliterary.org) Admission is free.

Creative Flow Through Self and Community Workshop

Connect deeper with yourself and others in this workshop to learn emotional security, curiosity, and play.

5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Plaxall Gallery – Long Island City Artists (5-25 46th Ave., Long Island City, emilyjeannebrown.com )Admission is $70.

Sunday Feb. 2

Nature’s Workshop: Creating With Nature

Create art with urban park rangers using materials from Mother Nature.

(10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Chapin Parkway/Gothic Drive in Captain Tilly Park, Jamaica, nycgovparks.org) Admission is free.

Open Studio: Marbling

Families with children age 2-11 are welcome to explore the work and create their own.

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Noguchi Museum (9-01 33rd Road at Vernon Boulevard, Long Island City, noguchi.org) Free with admission to the museum.

Lunar New Year Celebration

Come enjoy dance and musical performances, crafts and activities for the whole family.

12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Commonpoint Queens Sam Field Center (58-20 Little Neck Pkwy., Flushing, commonpointqueens.org) Admission is free.

2020 Chinese Language Contest

Children and youth aged 4 to 18 are eligible to participate.

1 p.m to 4 p.m. at the Queens Public Library Flushing Branch (41-17 Main St., Flushing, queenslibrary.org) Admission is free.