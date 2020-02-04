Experience authentic Asian cuisine at the 2020 Flushing Food Festival

The 2020 Flushing Food Festival is returning to the Sheraton LaGuardia Hotel Ballroom on Saturday, Feb. 8, aiming to showcase the diverse dining scene in downtown Flushing.

With more than 15 different restaurant vendors preparing over 100 food samples each, there will be no shortage of delightful and exciting Asian cuisine dishes to try in the Sheraton LaGuardia Hotel Ballroom, located at 135-20 39th Ave.

Restaurant rosters will present both traditional and modern samples from a variety of popular dishes ranging from sweet desserts to savory and spicy entrees. The event also received beverage sponsorship from Brooklyn Food & Beverage.

The festival will feature live performances for all attendees and visitors. Sponsored by the New York City Department of Small Business Services’ (SBS) Neighborhood 360 Grant program, the Flushing Food Festival will be opened to the public with free admission.

Flushing BID will distribute event tickets online and in person. Each ticket could be redeemed for three food samples and one free beverage from Brooklyn Food & Beverage on the event. The limit is one ticket per person, first-come, first-served due to limited quantity of the event tickets.

Tickets could be reserved on Flushing BID’s website at www.flushingbid.com and picked up with a photo ID on the day of the event at the event location. The online ticket reservation system will go live from noon on Feb. 3.

Also, starting from Feb. 3, participants could also pick up a ticket with their photo ID at the Flushing BID info booth, located in front of Flushing Library from 10 a.m. to noon, Monday to Tuesday.