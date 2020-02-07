Three armed men force themselves inside a Glendale apartment and steal up to $41,000 in loot: NYPD

Police are investigating a home invasion in Glendale on Thursday that saw three unidentified men force themselves into a second-floor apartment before taking off with thousands of dollars worth of loot.

Just before 2 a.m. on Feb. 6, the trio — brandishing a gun and two knives — forced a 22-year-old man standing outside of the second floor apartment of a two-family home on 71st Street, to open the door, according to authorities. The attackers forced themselves inside and threatened the 22-year-old and the 31-year-old homeowner.

Once inside, the armed men put the older victim face-down in the bedroom, tied up his arms with tape and held a knife to his neck.

The invaders then collected an array of items from the house, including sneakers, duffle bags, sunglasses, an iPhone and Louis Vuitton products, which police said is worth about $41,000.

No one was hospitalized as a result of the home invasion.

There have been no arrests made and investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the 104 Precinct Detective Squad at 718-386-3004, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS, or text any tips to “TIP577” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637).