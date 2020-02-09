Man steals $5,000 from cash register inside Astoria smoke shop: NYPD

Cops are searching for a man who allegedly stole thousands of dollars from a smoke shop in Astoria last month.

Police say the burglar broke a look attached to a gate and entered Tobacco-N-Vape — located at 33-18 31st Ave. — through the front door just before 5 a.m. on Jan. 16.

Once inside, the thief stole $5,000 from the cash register, as well as nine cartons of cigarettes before fleeing in an unknown direction, according to authorities.

Police released surveillance video and a photo of the suspect on Feb. 8.

Police say the suspect is between 30 and 35 years old and that he was last seen wearing a blue jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.