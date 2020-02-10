Quantcast

This week on the QNS Podcast: Councilman Donovan Richards

Councilman Donovan Richards is running for Queens Borough President.

This week on the QNS Podcast: We sit down with Donovan Richards, a city councilman and candidate for Queens borough president. Richards tells us about his accomplishments, why he thinks he is best suited to represent all of Queens, and why he thinks the progressive label is being “thrown around like salami.”

The QNS Podcast is available for download on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and wherever else podcasts are available. Stream the episode on Schneps Broadcasting.

This episode was co-produced and co-hosted by Angélica Acevedo and Jacob Kaye, who also edited and mixed the episode. Our reporters are Max Parrott, Carlotta Mohamed, Bill Parry, Jenna Bagcal, Angélica Acevedo and Jacob Kaye. Our editor is Zachary Gewelb. Music by Blue Dot Sessions. This podcast is published by Schneps Media. 

Crowley scores TWU Local 100 endorsement in race for Queens borough president
Queens Borough President candidates want to bring more equitable resources, desegregation to all schools in the borough
