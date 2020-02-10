This week on the QNS Podcast: Councilman Donovan Richards

This week on the QNS Podcast: We sit down with Donovan Richards, a city councilman and candidate for Queens borough president. Richards tells us about his accomplishments, why he thinks he is best suited to represent all of Queens, and why he thinks the progressive label is being “thrown around like salami.”

