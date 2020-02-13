New bridge to open on Union Turnpike and Grand Central Parkway in Kew Gardens

A new, permanent bridge over the Grand Central Parkway running eastbound on Union Turnpike in Kew Gardens is completed and will be open to the public on Friday, Feb. 14, the New York State Department of Transportation announced on this week.

The current eastbound Union Turnpike bridge over the Grand Central Parkway, to the left of the new bridge, will be removed.

The new Union Turnpike overpass is a part of NYSDOT’s Kew Gardens Interchange Phase 4 project. The project is a $365 million overhaul of traffic patterns in the area.

The eastbound Union Turnpike bridge is the second bridge from the project to be completed. The first was part of the exit ramp from the westbound Grand Central Parkway to westbound Union Turnpike/Queens Boulevard.

Inclement weather could cause the change in traffic pattern to be rescheduled.

For real-time travel information, motorists should check New York State’s official traffic and travel information source, 511NY, before traveling by calling 5-1-1.