Major morning delays on the 7 line after a person was struck by a train in Jackson Heights

A person was stuck by a Manhattan-bound 7 train in Jackson Heights during rush hour on Thursday, Feb. 20.

According to the NYPD, the person was stuck by the train at the Roosevelt Avenue/74th Street station around 9 a.m. The person was conscious and alert when they were transported to Elmhurst Hospital, police say.

The person was not a victim of a crime, a police spokesperson said.

The incident caused major delays on the 7 line Thursday morning. Trains ran express from Mets-Willets Point to Queensboro Plaza and trains in local stations at the time of the incident were held while the person got assistance.

MetroCard and OMNY users were able to use the Long Island Railroad between Flushing-Main Street, Woodside and Penn Station for no additional charge, according to the MTA.

Manhattan-bound trains resumed making local stops an hour later, around 10 a.m., the MTA announced on Twitter.