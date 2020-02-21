Duo assaults man and steals his cellphone in Jackson Heights

Cops are searching for the duo who assaulted a man and robbed him of his cellphone in Jackson Heights on Monday.

Police say the two men approached the 52-year-old victim near 92nd Street and 35th Avenue around 4:20 a.m. on Feb. 17. The duo proceeded to punch and kick the victim multiple times, knocked him to the ground and stole his phone that was in his pants pocket before fleeing in an unknown direction, according to authorities.

The victim sustained bruising and swelling to his face, but refused medical attention, cops said.

Police released surveillance video of the suspects on Feb. 20.

