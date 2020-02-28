Off-duty cop dies one month after being critically injured in Springfield Gardens car crash: NYPD

An off-duty NYPD officer died of his injuries one month after a car crash led to his car hitting multiple cars and a pole in Springfield Gardens.

According to police, at 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 17, officers responded to a 911 call regarding a crash at Lucas Street and Nashville Boulevard. Upon their arrival, officers found 34-year-old Michael Ellis behind the wheel of a 2010 Nissan Altima, unconscious and unresponsive, with severe trauma to his head and body.

Officers also found a 28-year-old man driving a 2006 Nissan Maxima with his 20-year-ld male passenger, both with trauma to their legs.

An investigation found that the 28-year-old driver was driving southbound on Nashville Boulevard and as he approached Lucas Street, he disobeyed a stop sign and went through the intersection. As a result, the car hit Ellis’s car, which continued down Lucas Street and hit a parked and unoccupied 2017 Nissan Pathfinder as well as an additional parked and unoccupied 2011 Chrysler 300. Ellis’s car then hit a telephone pole before coming to rest.

EMS rushed Ellis to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he ultimately died of his injuries on Feb. 27. The 28-year-old and 20-year-old victims were also taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center by EMS, both in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

This story was originally published on amny.com.