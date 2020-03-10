Bob Dylan joins the summer lineup at Forest Hills Stadium

A music legend is joining the lineup at Queens’ Forest Hills Stadium this summer.

Bob Dylan & his band will take the stage at 6 p.m. on July 8. He will be joined by the soulful R&B band Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and jazz/western trio The Hot Club of Cowtown.

As a singer-songwriter, author, and visual artist, Dylan has served as a pillar in pop culture for over 50 years. With well over 36 albums and compilations under his belt and hundreds of songs, Dylan has stood the test of time and is a cultural phenomenon. Some of his songs have become anthems for the civil rights movement and the anti-war movement.

Tickets start at $65 and will go on sale on Friday, March 13 at 11 a.m. on bobdylan.com. VIP packages will be available for purchase.

Forest Hills Stadium is located at 1 Tennis Place and is easily accessible by E, M, F, R subway trains or Long Island Rail Road.

This story originally appeared on amny.com.