Quantcast

Crook swipes diamond ring worth over $11K from Zales in Astoria: NYPD

Photos courtesy of the NYPD.

The NYPD is looking for a man who swiped a diamond ring worth thousands of dollars from a Queens jewelry store.

According to police, at 11:20 a.m. on Jan. 23, a 49-year-old employee at Zales, located at 31-07 Steinway Street in Astoria, was assisting an unknown man by helping him look at the engagement rings that were on display. While the employee was distracted, the man was caught on surveillance footage swapping out the store’s ring with a fake ring.

The suspect then fled the scene with the genuine diamond ring, which is valued at over $11,000.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Related Stories
Cops seek two men connected with string of burglaries in Maspeth and Elmhurst: NYPD
Cops seek two men connected with string of burglaries in Maspeth and Elmhurst: NYPD
UPDATE: 13-year-old girl who was last seen at her Richmond Hill home almost a week ago found
UPDATE: 13-year-old girl who was last seen at her Richmond Hill home almost a week ago found


Skip to toolbar