Crook swipes diamond ring worth over $11K from Zales in Astoria: NYPD

The NYPD is looking for a man who swiped a diamond ring worth thousands of dollars from a Queens jewelry store.

According to police, at 11:20 a.m. on Jan. 23, a 49-year-old employee at Zales, located at 31-07 Steinway Street in Astoria, was assisting an unknown man by helping him look at the engagement rings that were on display. While the employee was distracted, the man was caught on surveillance footage swapping out the store’s ring with a fake ring.

The suspect then fled the scene with the genuine diamond ring, which is valued at over $11,000.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.