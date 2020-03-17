Department of Homeless Services employee arrested in Queens following dispute over towed car

A Brooklyn city employee was arrested in Queens after a dispute over a towed car on St. Patrick’s Day morning.

According to police, at 9:48 a.m. on March 17, the NYPD arrested Dashawn Campbell, 30, within the confines of the 106th Precinct. While police would not confirm the exact details of what happened, a spokesperson for the NYPD indicated that Campbell was involved in a dispute over a vehicle being towed.

Campbell, who works for the Department of Homeless Services, was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal trespassing.

This story originally appeared on amny.com.