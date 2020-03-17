Glendale Kiwanis Club cancels all March meetings

The Kiwanis Club of Glendale voted to cancel all its meetings until the end of March, and possibly further.

“These are definitely unique and troubling times ahead and we will act accordingly for everyone’s safety,” President Gary Milau wrote.

The chapter’s board of directors met Sunday and voted on the cancellations. The club is going to try to implement a conference call for this month’s board meeting on March 25.

The Pediatric Lyme Disease Gala has been rescheduled to May 3. The Dance at Sacred Heart for April 25 will be rescheduled to a later date.

With regards to the food collection and the distribution of hams for Easter, the club is planning to get more information to see if the pantries will remain open.

All donations from the Glendale Division for the Tennessee Disaster Relief can be dropped off at CB Kueber Realty, 67-13 Myrtle Ave. in Glendale or Greater Ridgewood Youth Council at 776 Fairview Ave. in Ridgewood.

The Baby Shower on April 16 will be rescheduled to May 7. All these dates could be further rescheduled due to the severity of the pandemic.

The $100 Raffle event at this point is still on the calendar to take place on Apr. 30. Please return tickets and checks to PP Bill Maher, 7710 83rd St., Glendale.