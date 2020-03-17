These Queens restaurants and organizations are keeping people fed during the coronavirus crisis

Purchasing food for yourself and your family may prove difficult amidst trying to staying safe from the coronavirus, but some Queens restaurants and organizations are attempting to help residents navigate those challenges.

Here is a list of places in Queens that are currently offering free or discounted meals and also organizations that are offering grocery shopping services for vulnerable communities.

Located at 74-24 37th Ave. in Jackson Heights, Farine Baking Company announced that it would set up a table of small bags filled with free food items for “people in need, financially challenged, or just hungry and can’t afford to purchase.” The restaurant said that anyone who wanted to contribute to the table could do so.

In light of New York City public school closures, Farine is also offering free meals to children 12 and under with the purchase of a regular entree not on the specials menu. Kids have the choice of a burger, hot dog, macaroni and cheese and chicken fingers with a small mixed salad. The offer is available from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday.

This Whitestone Italian restaurant at 160-24 Willets Point Blvd. is offering a 50 percent discount on all food items on the menu, while supplies last. Starting on March 17 at 5 p.m., patrons can order food for pick up or delivery (excluding Grubhub). Orders must be paid in cash only. Restaurant owners will also give a free dessert to all doctors, nurses and first responders.

Invisible Hands was created by Simone and Liam, “two healthy 20-somethings in NYC” who lead a group of volunteers to bring groceries and supplies to those in “high-risk demographics.” The name derives from wanting to minimize as much direct contact in the delivery process as possible. Volunteers will get on the phone with those who request deliveries in order to get to know them and their needs.

Deliveries are open to residents in Queens, Manhattan, Brooklyn, Jersey City and Riverdale. The organization also encourages people to volunteer to deliver groceries providing that volunteers “are feeling healthy, are displaying no symptoms, have not traveled out of the country or come in contact with a sick person in the past 14 days, AND HAVE BEEN PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING.”

For more information, visit www.invisiblehandsdeliver.com, email InvisibleHandsDeliver@gmail.com or call 646-784-5583 or 917-359-1593.

This chicken restaurant at 248-43 Jericho Tpke. in Jamaica is doing its part to help the students affected by the public school shutdown. Beginning on March 17, the restaurant is serving free daily lunch to underprivileged children from noon to 2 p.m.

“We’re not asking you to purchase anything, we’re not looking for money, we’re not looking to make any profit. At a time like this, we want to give back to our community and give a helping hand to those who are less fortunate,” said Chicky’s in a statement.

This “no holds barred American comfort food” eatery in Astoria invites anyone to reach out if they “need help sourcing food and supplies. On its Instagram account, the restaurant at 36-18 30th Ave. said that it would be opening up its “supply lines and resources to the community” and encourages people to email Donnie at queenscomfort@gmail.com.

Please let us know if you know of other restaurants and organizations that are helping keep Queens fed during this time. We will update this list regularly.