Power Women: Dr. Sharon DeVivo, President of Vaughn College

On this edition of Power Women, Schneps President and Publisher, Vicki Schneps is joined by Dr. Sharon DeVivo, President of Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology, a private college in East Elmhurst, New York, that specializes in Aviation and Engineering.

Sharon talks about her childhood as an Army brat, following her father, a Master Chief in Navy, to different locations around the world. Sharon goes on to discuss what drew her to Vaughn College and the amazing opportunities students have, once they graduate from it. Finally, Sharon gives our listeners her best advice, to trust their instincts and look at things with a diversity of thought.

