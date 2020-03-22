Crook attempts to rob woman while she was using an ATM in Astoria: NYPD

Cops are searching for the man who pretended to have a firearm while attempting to rob a woman while she was using an ATM in Astoria last month.

Authorities say that the man approached a 24-year-old woman from behind just before 11 p.m. on Feb. 22 as she was withdrawing money from an ATM at a TD Bank located at 31-04 Ditmars Blvd.

The man simulated a firearm with his hand and demanded $1,000 from the woman, who refused to comply, police said. The man then fled in an unknown direction.

Police released a photo of the suspect on March 21. The suspect is in his early 20s and is approximately 6 feet tall with a slim build. He was last seen wearing

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.