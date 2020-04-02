Police seek man who touched teenage girl’s rear in Jackson Heights: NYPD

The NYPD is looking for a man who touched the buttocks of a teenage girl in Jackson Heights in February.

On Friday, Feb. 14, around 5 p.m., an unidentified man approached a 16-year-old girl and grabbed her rear end as she was walking on the sidewalk in front of 89-22 Roosevelt Ave., according to police.

The man then fled in an unknown direction on foot.

Police recovered a cell phone photo of the suspect as part of their investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

