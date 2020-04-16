Man robs BP gas station employee at gun point in Jackson Heights: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are searching for the man who robbed a BP gas station employee at gun point in Jackson Heights on Monday.

Authorities say the suspect entered the gas station at 75-15 Northern Blvd. just before midnight on April 13. Once inside, the man flashed a firearm and demanded a 51-year-old employee hand over money, cops said.

The suspect then fled the location in an unknown direction with the victim’s cell phone and a drawer full of business papers, according to authorities.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Police on April 15 released surveillance video of the robbery taken from inside the gas station.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this female is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.