Catholic Charities Brooklyn and Queens distribute food to Elmhurst residents

Catholic Charities Brooklyn and Queens is continuing its COVID-19 relief efforts in Elmhurst. The organization assisted more than 1,382 residents and their families at an emergency Pop-Up Food Distribution at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church on May 1.

During the four-hour grab-and-go-style event, about 1,220 meal bags containing three meals for a family of three were distributed, worth a total of $10,980. An additional 162 families received bags of produce and $25 supermarket gift cards.

Catholic Charities Brooklyn and Queens has now surpassed 40,000 meals provided at emergency Pop-Up Food Distribution sites over the past three and a half weeks.

According to the New York City Department of Health, as of April 28, Queens has 49,559 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 4,817 reported deaths, the most in New York City. Brooklyn and Queens account for nearly 60 percent of all COVID-19 cases in the New York metropolitan area. Elmhurst is one of the most ethnically diverse ZIP codes in the United States.

These events are organized and funded by Catholic Charities Brooklyn and Queens as a direct response to neighbors in need in both boroughs.

To help, donate to Catholic Charities Brooklyn and Queens at www.ccbq.org.

Catholic Charities Brooklyn and Queens is also offering access to supportive services via their call center, and assistance with behavioral health services via telehealth.