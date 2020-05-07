St. John’s Episcopal Hospital staff receive more than 1,700 care packages

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

More than 1,700 St. John’s Episcopal Hospital staff members received individual care packages donated by a host of nonprofit organizations and foundations on Tuesday, May 5.

The care packages, donated by the Debra and Leon Black Family, Aramark, the Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City, Robin Hood and the American Red Cross, included over the counter medicine, household cleaning essentials and personal care products.

St. John’s Episcopal Hospital has been at the center of the COVID-19 crisis — it was the hospital to treat the first coronavirus patient in Queens back in early March. It has since successfully discharged 449 COVID-19 patients, according to the hospital.

American Red Cross volunteers distributed the bags to staff as they arrived and left the hospital.

“The selfless medical professionals and hospital staff combatting this public health crisis, especially those working tirelessly at the epicenter of the outbreak in New York City, need our support now more than ever,” said Debra and Leon Black. “As lifelong and proud New Yorkers, we are honored to do our part to recognize, help and thank our healthcare heroes and their loved ones.”