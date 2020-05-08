Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association donates 50,000 face masks to be distributed to those in need

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY BENJAMIN MANDILE

Masks are now required for New Yorkers who are in public where social distancing isn’t possible, and franchise new car auto-dealers are stepping up to help bring masks to those in need.

The Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association (GNYADA) donated 50,000 3-ply paper masks to the Queens Borough President’s Office in late April. The masks will distributed to seniors, essential workers and other “vulnerable” populations.

“When New Yorkers are in need, time and again, franchise new car dealers and their employees are always there for the communities where they live and work,” said GNYADA president Mark Schienberg.

He said that auto dealers are the brick-and-mortar backbones of Main Streets and neighborhoods around the region that support many charitable causes “large and small.”