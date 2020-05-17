Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY ISABELLA BOUSQUETTE

The movie theaters are closed, but that doesn’t mean there’s a halt on new releases. Instead, the best new kids movies to watch in quarantine are already streaming. Even as the lockdown drags on, there’s no shortage of fun, kid-friendly content. (Which is great news for parents who are exhausted after a long week of homeschooling). So hop into the Mystery Machine, belt out your favorite song with some trolls, or set sail with a talking polar bear as your first mate. You might be stuck in your living room for the time being, but these movies will still take you on some wild adventures.

Here Are the Best New Kids Movies to Watch in Quarantine:

Scoob!

The latest installment in the mystery gang franchise cements one universal truth: Scooby-Doo never gets old. So pull out your Scooby snacks and dive into the gang’s next adventure. This time, they’re investigating a plot to release the evil dog, Cerberus, into the world. On their way, they discover chilling secrets about Scooby’s own legacy. Featuring an all-star voice cast of Zac Efron, Gina Rodriguez and Amanda Seyfried, this film truly has something for everyone.

Available this Friday (5/15)! $24.99 on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Apple TV, Vudu and Google Play.

The Willoughbys

Based on the book by Lois Lowry, The Willoughbys tells the story of four siblings who decide they’d be better off raising themselves. After their parents set out on a “no kids allowed” vacation, the siblings begin their own adventure. They spin through high-speed car chases, flying spaceships and candy factories, all in pursuit of the family they’ve always dreamed of.

Included with Netflix subscription.

Trolls World Tour

Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake return, bringing the characters of Poppy and Branch to life once again. This time, the trolls are on a mission to protect their kingdom. They have to unite trolls from all six tribes that play all different kinds of music, from funk to country, pop, classical and rock. Ozzy Osbourne and Kelly Clarkson also lend their voices to this colorful musical adventure with an unforgettable soundtrack.

$19.99 on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Vudu and Google Play.

Sonic the Hedgehog

Everyone’s favorite blue hedgehog is finally heading to the big screen. In the highest grossing video game movie of all time, Sonic finds himself adjusting to life on earth. That is, until he’s forced to battle an evil super-genius in order to save the planet he now calls home. Flanked by Jim Carey and James Marsden, Sonic is the perfect flick to bring a little supersonic magic into your quarantine family movie night.

From $4.99 on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Vudu and Google Play.

Dolittle

Robert Downey Jr. takes on the title role of the beloved doctor who can talk to the animals. But the real stars of this movie are the animals. Jip, the dog, Polynesia the parrot, and Chee-Chee the Gorilla all join Dr. Dolittle on his quest to find a cure for the disease that plagues Queen Victoria. As they race against the clock, each creature lends his special skills. Dolittle and his crew ultimately discover that the outside world can be quite a zoo.

From $5.99 on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Vudu and Google Play.

Frozen 2

The highly anticipated followup to Disney’s Frozen is now on streaming for all to watch (and sing along to)! Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven set foot into an enchanted forest in search of ancient secrets and spooky voices. Once again they have to face the fact that in order to save Arendelle, they risk losing each other. The sequel also boasts some iconic tunes, including “Into the Unknown,” and “Reindeer Are Better Than People.”

Included with Disney+ subscription. From $4.99 on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Vudu and Google Play.

Lady and the Tramp

Disney’s classic canine flick has now been reimagined with real-life dogs. It’s the story of what happens with a pampered cocker spaniel falls for a mutt from the wrong side of the tracks. There’s adventure, there’s howling at the moon, and of course, there’s spaghetti and meatballs. The live-action version includes all your favorite songs from the classic 1955 version, plus it adds a few fun twists!

Included with Disney+ subscription.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold

The classic cartoon heroine, Dora the Explorer, is all grown up and appearing for the first time in live-action. Fans of the original TV show and those that have never seen it before alike will enjoy this 2019 reboot. When Dora moves away from her explorer parents in Peru, she faces her biggest challenge yet: high school. But soon she finds she can’t escape her destiny any more than Swiper can escape with her singing map.

Included with Sling TV subscription. From $4.99 on Vudu. From $6.99 on Amazon Prime Video, Youtube and Google Play.

The Missing Link

This nominee for Oscar Best Animated Picture is a stop-motion instant classic. It tells the story of Sir Lionel Frost, an explorer aiming to make his mark on history, and Mr Link, a big-foot-esque creature searching for his place in the world. They team up with fellow adventurer Adelina Fortnight and set out on a perilous journey in search of Mr. Link’s homeland. Instead, they discover the power of friendship and what it really means to belong.

Included with Hulu subscription. From $3.99 on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Vudu and Google Play.

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

The final film of the How to Train Your Dragon trilogy is arguably the best of the three. Hiccup, now a young man, has become the Viking leader of Berk. He thinks he’ll always have his pal, Toothless, by his side. But things change when Toothless meets a mysterious white dragon. Ultimately, Hiccup has to make a decision that will forever affect the relationship between humans and dragons.

Included with Hulu subscription. From $3.99 on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Vudu and Google Play.

