Man found dead in crawl space inside Woodside house: NYPD

A man was found dead inside a residential building in Woodside on Friday, May 29.

Around 10:30 a.m., on Friday, police responded to a 911 concerning an unconscious man inside a residential building located at 44-11 72nd St., according to the NYPD.

They arrived to find the man unconscious and unresponsive inside of a crawl space in the house, according to the police.

EMS personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of the man’s death.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.