Restoration project enhancing Bayside Hills streets on the verge of completion

Bayside Hills’ streets are getting a much-needed makeover, which is slated to be completed by the end of this week, state Assemblywoman Nily Rozic announced on Wednesday.

Rozic allocated $500,000 in state funding to the NYC Department of Transportation (DOT) for the purposes of trench restoration intended to bring streets to a state of good repair, which includes curb restorations.

Rozic said the curbs will be rebuilt along with new sidewalks that will be installed.

“Our streets in Bayside Hills have gone far too long without infrastructure upgrades. With today’s announcement, our families in Bayside Hills will finally receive the street infrastructure that will raise home values, improve neighborhood safety and beautify its blocks,” Rozic said.

Construction is taking place along 208th Street between 53rd Avenue and 56th Avenue, 210th Street between 50th Avenue and 53rd Avenue, and 213th Street between 56th Avenue and Horace Harding Expressway on weekdays between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Residents can expect intermittent restrictions to street curbside parking throughout the duration of the project.

The NYC Department of Design and Construction (DDC) is managing the construction for DOT.

DDC Commissioner Lorraine Grillo said the funding secured by Rozic helps DDC and DOT improve streets, reduce flooding and enhance pedestrian safety.

“This work should be completed by the end of the week, and will be a real quality-of-life improvement for the community,” Grillo said.

Nicole Garcia, DOT Queens borough commissioner, said the curb restorations are an important and much-needed step to bringing the street into a state of good repair and improving the quality of life for Bayside Hills residents.

“We thank Assembly member Rozic for funding these repairs, our partners at DDC, Community Board 11, and the Bayside Hills Community Association for all of their support to make this project happen,” Garcia said.

According to Mike Budabin, chair of Community Board 11, curb restoration projects have been a capital project priority of the board for some time.

“We’re very happy to see that Assembly member Rozic took the initiative on this project,” Budabin said. “We will continue to work together with Assembly member Rozic to implement curb restoration projects within our district, and to advocate for additional curb contracts where needed.”

Meanwhile, Michael Feiner, president of the Bayside Hills Civic Association, said he appreciates Rozic’s investment in the community to make the project a reality.

“Our neighborhood has been in critical need of these curb restorations and I look forward to the DDC’s completion,” Feiner said.

Questions about the status of the project can be directed to Rozic’s office at RozicN@nyassembly.gov or the DDC’s Community Construction Liaison (CCL) Nitalkumar Patel at curb09ccl@gmail.com.