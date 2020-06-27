School is out! Things to do in NYC and beyond this summer while social distancing

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY JANA BEAUCHAMP

School is out and summer is in but it is not summer as we know it. As NYC begins to re-open and we are all ready for a breath of fresh air (literally and figuratively). The 4th of July Macy’s Fireworks and Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest are on and your summer should be, too, so here are a few ways to get out and about and have some safe, summer fun.

If all else fails, families can always take a walking tour of their neighborhoods or another NYC neighborhood after all our time in the great indoors. And we will keep you posted as more of NYC takes a breath of fresh air and is back in action.

Here are seven fun socially safe distant summer things to do in the city!

Socrates Sculpture Park ‘MONUMENTS NOW Exhibition As the country grapples with both a deadly pandemic and the tragic consequences of systemic racism, Socrates Sculpture Park will open an exhibition of new outdoor monuments this summer. ‘MONUMENTS NOW,’ seeks to address the role of monuments in American society – some of which have been removed in recent days – and presents artist-envisioned monuments highlighting underrepresented histories including queer, Indigenous, and diasporic narratives. Socrates Sculpture Park, as with all NYC Parks, has been open and operating during the pandemic. With Phase I reopening of the city, Socrates will begin installing and presenting ‘MONUMENTS NOW’ with the initial installation and presentation of Jeffrey Gibson’s project, ‘Because Once You Enter My House, It Becomes Our House’ on July 10th. Monuments are created by artists, but ultimately are valued and empowered by society. Throughout the exhibition, Socrates will engage the community through a “visible conversation” which will allow socially distant visitors to respond to the work through an on-site exchange and display process. Artist-curated online activations will also allow viewers to engage with the projects virtually.

Newtown Creek Nature Walk

Bike, hike, and picnic at city parks and beaches. One of our favs is the Newtown Creek Nature Walk, a quarter-mile, self-guided, waterfront nature walk is located in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Richly planted with native trees, shrubs and other flora, the Nature Walk revives a long-inaccessible industrial shoreline for public use as a waterfront promenade. City beaches are open for swimming on July 1 and in the meantime, walking, running, exercising, and access to the sand and boardwalk are still permitted during regular park hours.

Go Golfing

Golf at Chelsea Piers Golf Driving Range or Mini Golf at Pier 25. Chelsea Piers Golf Driving Range is open with a socially-distanced golf experience. The Golf Club staff is committed to ongoing cleaning, disinfecting, and monitoring of social distancing on the driving range. Reservations are required. For additional information, click here for FAQs or email golfclub@chelseapiers.com. The 13,000 square foot, 18-hole professional-grade Mini Golf at Pier 25 features a waterfall, stream, pond, a cave, footbridge, and sand traps. Just remember it is cash only.

Sail on the The Classic Harbor Line (CHL)

The Classic Harbor Line (CHL) is actively readying to set sail! Guests can book tickets now with greater ticket cancelation flexibility. Also, there have been many updates to operating practices that guests should review on their website.

The Parking Lot Social

The Parking Lot Social will be coming to New York City, beginning on Wednesday, August 12 through Sunday, August 23. This limited-engagement event modernizes the traditional drive-in experienced through a supersized, multi-sensory attraction. With the ability to host up to 250 cars at each event, The Parking Lot Social represents the next evolution in the ‘drive-in’ experience and offers five nights of incomparable entertainment with the emphasis on having a fantastic night out while maintaining social distancing recommendations. There’s even a 52 foot Tall Rainbow-Shooting Fire Hydrant and two, larger than life, inflatable ‘Parking Lot Social’ gorillas! For tickets and the complete schedule, visit: theparkinglotsocial.com

Central Park

Sign up for Central Park’s Summer Guide. This free guide will enrich your summertime experience with engaging content to deepen your love for the Park and enhance your warm-weather explorations.

