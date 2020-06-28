Burglars steal jewelry from Kew Gardens Hills home

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are searching for three suspects who broke into a Kew Gardens Hills home and made off with jewelry and other loot last week.

Authorities say the trio forced their way into a residence near 77th Avenue and 153rd Street by breaking through the back door just after 11 p.m. on June 19. Once inside, the two male suspects nabbed the jewelry and other unidentified items while the female suspect kept watch, police said,

The thieves fled the scene upon hearing the owner arrive back home, cops said.

Police released surveillance video and photos of the suspects non June 27.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the individuals is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.