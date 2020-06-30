Man dies in early morning Jackson Heights car crash: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

An early morning car crash in Jackson Heights left one man dead and sent two others to the hospital on Tuesday.

Authorities said that on June 30, around 12:25 a.m., a 31-year-old man was driving a white 2017 BMW 440 sedan northbound on 95th Street when he rolled through a stop sign at the 35th Avenue intersection. While making a left turn onto 35th Avenue, he was struck by the driver of a tan 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling eastbound on 35th Avenue, police say.

The crash sent the BMW into several parked cars, according to the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad.

Upon their arrival, EMS personnel found the driver of the BMW unconscious and unresponsive. He was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, where he was pronounced dead.

A 27-year-old female passenger in the BMW and the 30-year-old man driving the Jeep were also taken to the hospital in stable condition, according to the NYPD.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

The identity of the 31-year-old man is being withheld pending proper family notification.