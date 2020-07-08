Jackson Heights man who stabbed girlfriend, then himself, charged with murder: DA

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A Jackson Heights man who allegedly stabbed his girlfriend 14 times on Friday, July 3, has been charged with murder, District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Wednesday.

Carmelo Mendoza, 41, was charged with murder in the second degree, assault in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree and faces up to 25 years to life in prison if convicted.

“The defendant in this case is accused of committing a despicable act of violence against a woman he supposedly loved,” Katz said. “In the heat of an argument, the defendant allegedly stabbed the victim to death in front of the woman’s daughter. The defendant is hospitalized, but in custody and will be held accountable for his alleged brutal actions.”

According to the criminal complaint, Mendoza was arguing with his girlfriend, Yaqueline Collado, 45, inside their shared apartment early in the morning of July 3. Collado’s 19-year-old daughter, who also lived in the apartment, was told by her mother to leave, according to Katz.

While in her bedroom, the daughter heard her mother cry out, the charges state. The daughter entered the kitchen to find Mendoza stabbing Collado multiple times in the chest, neck and torso, Katz said. The daughter attempted to defend her mother and was slashed in the leg during the process, according to the authorities. She then ran out of the apartment, tried to get her neighbors’ attention and called the police.

Police arrived to find Mendoza, who had allegedly stabbed himself several times in the stomach, lying on top of Collado, cops said.

Collado and Mendoza were both transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, where Collado was pronounced dead. Mendoza, who was in critical condition when he arrived to the hospital, is currently in recovery and in custody.