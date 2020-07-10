Quantcast

PHOTOS: NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst helps community find COVID-19 testing sites

Photos by Dean Moses

NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst held a citywide day of action on Wednesday, July 8, to spread awareness about COVID-19 testing and share information about testing locations.

Photo by Dean Moses

Canvassers handed out masks flyers to passing residents around the Roosevelt Ave. – Jackson Heights subway station, P.S. 69 and P.S. 12. Flyers included information about COVID-19 and places to get tested for the virus.

Photo by Dean Moses

While testing has expanded in Queens in recent months, several neighborhoods, including East Elmhurst, which was at one point the epicenter of the COVID-19 crisis in New York City, lacks sufficient testing sites, the Queens Daily Eagle reported.  There is currently only one testing site in the neighborhood.

See photos of the day of action below.

