PHOTOS: NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst helps community find COVID-19 testing sites

NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst held a citywide day of action on Wednesday, July 8, to spread awareness about COVID-19 testing and share information about testing locations.

Canvassers handed out masks flyers to passing residents around the Roosevelt Ave. – Jackson Heights subway station, P.S. 69 and P.S. 12. Flyers included information about COVID-19 and places to get tested for the virus.

While testing has expanded in Queens in recent months, several neighborhoods, including East Elmhurst, which was at one point the epicenter of the COVID-19 crisis in New York City, lacks sufficient testing sites, the Queens Daily Eagle reported. There is currently only one testing site in the neighborhood.

