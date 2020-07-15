As peak hurricane season nears, Red Cross holds virtual preparedness webinar next week

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

When Tropical Storm Fay came ashore it dealt a glancing blow to the borough bringing down some trees and power lines in several neighborhoods while causing flooding in southeast Queens. While the damage was limited, the storm did offer Queens residents a preview of what may be on the way as we move towards the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season from mid-August to late October.

State Senator Joseph Addabbo will partner with two colleagues in government and the American Red Cross next week to bring a virtual emergency preparedness webinar to the residents of their districts.

“I am happy to be able to bring this virtual information session to our constituents, which will give them knowledge they can use before, during and after a disaster situation,” Addabbo said. “We tend to think that a disaster could never happen to us, but just think back to 2012 when Hurricane Sandy devastated a large portion of my district and changed the lives for many of my constituents forever. It’s a pleasure to join my colleagues in government and I thank the American Red Cross for the opportunity to cosponsor this seminar of life-saving tips.”

Addabbo will join Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato, Councilman Robert Holden and Susan Rounds, CEO of the American Red Cross in Greater New York, on a WebEx virtual meeting, which is open for community participation, titled “Prepare, Respond, Recover: What to do When Disaster Strikes” on Tuesday, July 21.

“Disaster preparedness has become an essential part of our lives,” Pheffer Amato said. “Hurricane season is here and I’m looking forward to having a vibrant and informative discussion with my colleagues in government and hearing best practices from the American Red Cross that we can relay to our constituents.”

Representatives from the American Red Cross will provide citizens with important information on how to prepare for a disaster such as hurricanes, steps to take if disaster strikes, and how to get back on your feet when things settle down. At the end of the seminar, there will be a Q&A session where the elected officials and community can ask questions to the Red Cross.

“You can never be too prepared for when a disaster strikes, whether it be a fire in your own home or a hurricane that impacts the entire city,” Holden said. “I am pleased to partner with the Red Cross in its mission to help New Yorkers safely respond to an emergency, and I look forward to joining my colleagues in local government to share this vital information with our constituents.”

In order to register for the event, visit the Webex site here. Use the event number: 157 335 9147 and the event password: BePrepared721.

“Helping New Yorkers prepare, respond and recover from emergencies is an integral part of the Red Cross mission locally and around the world,” Rounds said. “Hurricane season began on June 1, and it is important that we all take the time to refresh our preparedness skills and prepare our emergency go-bags for what is forecasted to be a very active season.”