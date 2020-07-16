Homeless Jamaica man sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually abusing children: DA

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A Jamaica man was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually abusing two young children, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

Luis Olivo, 64, admitted that he lured a little boy with a balloon and then pushed the youngster’s face into his groin.

After being arrested and charged in October of 2019, the defendant was subsequently released on bail.

Two months later, Olivo was arrested again and charged with sexually abusing an 8-year-old girl at a Jamaica mall. Olivo, whose last known address was a homeless shelter on 101st Street in Jamaica, was charged on two separate indictments and pleaded guilty on March 12 before Queens Supreme Court Justice Charles Lopresto who sentenced him to five years in prison to be followed by five years’ post-release supervision.

According to the charges, Olivo was in a laundromat on Oct. 19, 2019, on Jamaica Avenue. He was not there to do his laundry and instead had candy laid out on a table and passed a balloon back and forth to a 3-year-old boy. Olivo was caught on video surveillance tugging on the child’s sweatshirt and leaning very close to the boy’s face. Moments later, Olivo put his hands on the back of the boy’s head and pulled the child’s face into his crotch. The defendant was arrested and charged. A judge at the time held him on $2,000 bail, which was paid for by the Bronx Defenders.

Two months later, on Dec. 2, according to a separate indictment, the defendant was seen in a mall on Jamaica Avenue with an 8-year-old girl. Olivo sat next to the girl and was seen by a witness putting his hand under her dress. The defendant touched the girl’s genitals and also put her hands in his groin area.

“Children must be protected from predators at all times. This defendant sought out ways to fulfill his own sick fantasy by taking advantage of children he spotted in public places,” Katz said. “In pleading guilty, the defendant has admitted to his crimes and will be incarcerated. He will also be required to register as a sex offender after completing his sentence. Parents and guardians, please be alert and always be mindful of strangers befriending children in public places.”