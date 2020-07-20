Cuomo repeats threat to shut down bars with large crowds

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

After a weekend that saw carefree parties go on at bars and restaurants in Queens and Manhattan, despite the COVID-19 pandemic threat, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Monday that he’s had enough.

In no uncertain terms, Cuomo said at a July 20 briefing at JFK Airport that he would hold city leaders to their responsibility to halt crowding on streets, and shut down the businesses not monitoring compliance from patrons.

“Don’t be stupid,” Cuomo said, scolding the congregants and the bars that welcome them. “What they’re doing is stupid and reckless for themselves and for other people, and it has to stop.”

The governor originally made that threat in June as New York City began reopening, and eateries were empowered to open outdoor dining. Now, Cuomo is reaffirming that the State Liquor Authority will be a key player in stopping the spread by eliminating bad actors if NYPD and other city agencies do not put their foot down.

“We know enough about this virus, we know that there are inevitable consequences to our actions. If you have congregations of people, they are going to spread the virus,” Cuomo said. “You could kill someone. There hasn’t been any social responsibility at all. It’s not just about you … I’ve said it repeatedly that local governments are in charge of compliance and enforcement.”

Calling out no one in particular, but referencing New York City and Long Island repeatedly, Cuomo told elected leaders that while enforcing guidelines may come with added unpopularity, a potential increase in the spread would be far worse.

“That’s going to be more politically difficult than telling NYPD to do their job,” Cuomo added.

Mayor Bill de Blasio took to social media Sunday night to announce that the city Sheriff’s Department would be patrolling Steinway to disperse enforce social distancing and mask violations.

With bars on Steinway Street in Astoria being the latest example of partygoers abandoning masks for a little short-term enjoyment, Cuomo said his policy will aim to hold problematic establishments accountable first by pulling the liquor license after three infractions.

An online petition launched over the weekend demanded stricter enforcement of the strip after “Steiami” became a trending topic on Twitter.