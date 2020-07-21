Man arrested in connection with South Richmond Hill robbery, two others remain at large: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with a robbery in South Richmond Hill last month, but authorities say two other suspects are still on the lam.

On Friday, June 12, around 10 p.m., three men approached a 21-year-old driver as he sat inside of his car around Liberty Avenue and 130th Street, according to the NYPD. The three men flashed handguns and told the driver he’d be shot if he didn’t turn over his property, cops said.

The three men then hit the victim in the face, police said. The 21-year-old then handed over his wallet and car keys, according to the authorities.

The three suspects then fled inside of a red four door sedan, according to the cops.

Later that evening, around 11:06 p.m., the three individuals attempted to use some of the stolen credit cards to purchase items from an Astoria deli, according to the NYPD.

Police arrested Deraj Sukdeo, a 21-year-old from South Richmond Hill, and charged him with robbery and grand larceny in connection with the case.

The two other suspects are described as being 25 to 35 years old. One was last seen wearing a red baseball hat, a white shirt, black pants and dark-colored shoes. The second man was last seen wearing a red baseball cap, a red and white jersey, a white shirt, dark-colored pants, red sneakers and he had on a yellow bag across his chest.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.