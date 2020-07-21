Queens Chamber of Commerce launches initiative to help businesses impacted by COVID-19 reopen

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

As more small businesses that were negatively impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic reopen, the Queens Chamber of Commerce, with support from NewYork-Presbyterian Queens, announced a $400,000 grant program to help the borough’s businesses pay for products and services that will allow them to operate this summer while keeping customers and their employees safe.

Businesses can receive information about grants that will help them help them cover the costs of purchasing personal protective equipment and infection control products when the program opens by signing up here.

“Queens was the epicenter of the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic and the virus had a devastating impact on our small businesses,” Queens Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Tom Grech said. “In addition to months of lost revenue, business owners now have to take on additional expenses to keep their employees and customers safe. “NewYork-Presbyterian Queens stepped up at the height of the pandemic to keep Queens safe and save lives. We are grateful that they are stepping up again to help our small businesses and are thankful for their partnership in this important initiative.”

Under the program, small businesses will receive grants in amounts ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 to purchase PPE and IPC measures, such as masks, gloves, sanitizer, face shields, sanitizing services, additional furniture for outdoor dining, temperature scanners, goggles, Plexiglass and outfitting of the interior to accommodate social distancing. The program will link grantees with local vendors to purchase products and services the majority of which will be minority- and women-owned businesses.

The Queens Chamber of Commerce is the oldest and largest business association in the borough representing more than 1,150 businesses and more than 100,000 Queens-based employees.