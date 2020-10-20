Astoria teen charged in shooting of Westchester man: NYPD – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

An Astoria teenager was arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 25-year-old man in an Astoria Houses building earlier this year.

Jerald Bethea, 19, was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 20, and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon for the shooting of Darrian Ramdial in April, according to the NYPD.

On Thursday, April 9, around 3 p.m., Bethea allegedly shot Ramdial in his torso in front of 3-20 27th Ave., cops said. EMS personnel arrived to the scene and took Ramdial to NYC Health & Hospitals/Elmhurst.

Ramdial, who was from Westchester, died from complications related to his gunshot wounds on April 15, according to the NYPD.

The investigation is ongoing.