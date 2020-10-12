Attacker randomly punches man in Jamaica Hills: NYPD – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is looking for the assailant who allegedly punched a 35-year-old man in Jamaica Hills last week.

On Thursday, Oct. 8, around 2:15 a.m., a 35-year-old man was walking on Merrick Boulevard, near 89th Avenue, when an unknown man approached him, police said.

The man began to make incoherent statements to the 35-year-old before punching him in the head multiple times, according to the NYPD. The assailant then ran off southbound on Merrick Boulevard, cops said.

The 35-year-old sustained minor injuries and refused medical attention.

Police describe the attacker as being around 5 feet 6 inches tall and approximately 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing glasses, a dark green hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, black sneakers and a blue face mask.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.