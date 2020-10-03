Cops searching for duo behind Murray Hill home burglary – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is looking for two men who broke into a Murray Hill home last week.

On Wednesday, Sept. 23, a resident of a house located near Francis Lewis Boulevard and 171st Street, left their home around 3:30 a.m., according to the NYPD.

As they were leaving, the resident heard loud banging but assumed it was the neighbors, police sources said. When they returned about 15 minutes later, they noticed their door frame had been broken and their front door was open, cops said.

Security footage later showed that two men had broken into the house ransacked the resident’s bedroom and stolen $5,000 in cash, two credit cards and a laptop.

The two men fled the house in an unknown direction.

Police recovered surveillance footage of the men they believe are responsible for the break-in from a business they attempted to use the stolen credit card in.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.