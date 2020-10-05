Demonstrators call for an end to Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency during Jackson Heights protest – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Around 150 protesters hit the streets of Jackson Heights this weekend to demand the abolition of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.

Marching from Diversity Plaza to Flushing Meadows Corona Park on Saturday, Oct. 3, protesters condemned the agency, which was created in 2003, for its law enforcement tactics, including recent allegations that agency performed forced sterilizations on immigrants.

Organizers handed out hospital gowns with fake blood on the groins to symbolize the medical procedures allegedly forced upon women in ICE custody. In addition, protestors held signs speaking out against ICE’s practice of separating children from their parents while holding them both in detention.

“We are here to call for the abolishment of the terrorist group, known as ICE,” one of the organizers said. “I say terrorist because that is what they are. They use force, violence and torture to achieve political gain.”

See photos of the protest below.