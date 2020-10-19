Driver strikes man who attempted to cross Long Island Expressway in Bayside – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Walking across the Long Island Expressway proved to be a deadly mistake for a 47-year-old man who was fatally hit by a driver in Bayside early on Sunday morning.

Police said the incident happened at 3:08 a.m. on Oct. 18 along the eastbound lanes of the expressway near Exit 29 (Springfield Boulevard).

Following a preliminary investigation, police determined that the unidentified victim had attempted to cross the lanes on foot when a driver struck him with their vehicle. It’s not clear, at this point, why the victim was walking across the high-speed thoroughfare.

Officers from the 111th Precinct and NYPD Highway Patrol responded to the incident along with EMS units. They found the victim unconscious and unresponsive on the roadway.

Paramedics rushed him to North Shore University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification. Sources said the victim hailed from Queens.

No charges have been filed at this time. The NYPD Collision Investigation Squad is handling the case.

This story originally appeared on amny.com.