Forest Hills teen cuffed for mowing down protesters in Manhattan with his SUV – QNS.com

Detectives picked up an 18-year-old who allegedly weaponized his luxury SUV and used it to run down a group of bike-riding protesters in the Flatiron District over the weekend, police announced Tuesday.

Victor Kent of Forest Hills was taken into custody Monday night on charges of assault and leaving the scene of an accident, according to the NYPD.

On the night of Oct. 3, law enforcement sources said, Kent allegedly used his black Infiniti QX-60 to drive through a group of Black Lives Matter protestors, many of whom were on bicycles, in the vicinity of Fifth Avenue and 25th Street.

Video footage showed the SUV accelerating through the crowd and hitting an 19-year-old woman a 37-year-old man before fleeing the scene.

The female victim in Saturday’s protest was in stable condition and taken to a nearby hospital while the male declined medical care.

A full video of the incident is available on Twitch.

Police sources reported that Kent was picked up on Sept. 2 for armed robbery in Brooklyn’s 75th Precinct, an arrest that led to seven charges, five of which were felonies which he is scheduled to answer to in a March court appearance.

Previously, on July 23, Kent was arrested on charges of petit larceny and possession of stolen property, law enforcement sources said.

This story originally appeared on amny.com.