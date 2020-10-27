Homeless man shoots craft beer store employee in Ozone Park: NYPD – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A homeless man was arrested Monday for allegedly shooting an employee of a craft beer shop in Ozone Park.

On Monday, Oct. 26, around 6:15 p.m., Steven Cohen walked into the Craft Beer Lotto Cigar shop, located at 137-02 Cross Bay Blvd., according to the NYPD.

Once inside, Cohen, 63, began to get into an argument with Mohmediyan Tarwala, 26, an employee at the store, cops said. According to a witness who declined to give their name, Cohen, who was homeless and living out of a nearby van, attempted to rob the store.

As the dispute escalated, Cohen took out a gun and shot Tarwala in the stomach, according to the police. Cohen also shot at a second employee but missed, cops said.

EMS personnel arrived to the beer shop to find Tarwala unconscious and unresponsive. He was rushed to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

According to the police, an NYPD officer witnessed the shooting.

Cohen was arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder and criminal use of a firearm around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell.