Cops search for creep who exposed himself to woman in Woodside market – QNS.com
Cops search for creep who exposed himself to woman in Woodside market

Photo courtesy of NYPD

The NYPD is looking for a man who exposed himself to a woman in Woodside in July.

On Sunday, July 26, around 9:50 p.m., an unidentified man walked into Juice & Beatz, a market located at 53-17 Broadway,  according to the NYPD.

Once inside he, exposed his penis to a 23-year-old woman, cops said. The man then ran off when he was confronted by employees of the market, according to the police.

Authorities described the man as being around 35-years-old.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

About the Author

