New Jersey man arrested in connection with Queensbridge Houses shooting in September – QNS.com

Police arrested a New Jersey man they believe to have shot and killed a 23-year-old Brooklyn man inside of a Queensbridge Houses building in Long Island City last month.

Patshawn McMitchell, 24, was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 8, around 12 p.m., within the confines of the 114th Precinct.

McMitchell has been charged with murder, criminal possession of a weapon, acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17 years of age, menacing, criminal contempt and harassment, according to the NYPD.

On Tuesday, Sept. 8, around 9:25 p.m., police arrived to 40-12 Vernon Blvd., to find Dahmel Miller, lying unconscious with gunshot wounds to his stomach and buttocks, according to police. Miller was taken to Cornell Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police sources could not identify a potential motive for the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.