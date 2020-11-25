City issues over a dozen violations to Kew Gardens Umbrella Hotel – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The troublesome Umbrella Hotel in Kew Gardens, which was thrusted into the spotlight amid a string of violent incidents, has been hit with more than a dozen violations from the city.

The mayor’s office approved a Multi-Agency Response to Community Hotspots (MARCH) Operation this past weekend. Participating agencies included the NYPD, FDNY, DEP, DOB and the Sheriff’s Office. The initial operation yielded 13 summonses from the NYPD, FDNY and DOB.

The hotel, located at 124-18 Queens Blvd., was given court appearances tickets and several fines. A second inspection was conducted this week where FDNY found multiple fire safety violations including defective fire alarm systems and pumps.

The hotel was also issued two criminal summonses in addition to the earlier violations.

The operation comes after months of community outrage and public statements from local elected officials, who issued a letter to the mayor’s office in August requesting action and assistance for the 102nd Precinct in shutting down the hotel, according to Assemblyman Daniel Rosenthal.

“The MARCH operation was a good first step in bringing these concerns to the forefront of enforcement, but we need continued cooperation from the city to ensure that violent crimes and public health violations come to an end at this location. We cannot accept anything less,” Rosenthal said.

In August, the front door of the hotel was sprayed with bullets, as it was the scene of a drive-by shooting, according to officials. A separate shooting incident took place at the hotel on July 3. Residents had complained of illegal activity and loud parties taking place at the hotel, disrupting the quality-of-life in the neighborhood.

According to Senator Leroy Comrie, the 102nd Precinct has remained laser-focused on containing and preventing criminal activity at the hotel.

“I am pleased to see that Captain Fidacaro and his command are beginning to receive the multi-agency support that they need to put an end to this nonsense,” Comrie said. “I remain in lockstep with the 102nd Precinct, Assemblymember Rosenthal, and my locally elected colleagues in working towards a full resolution to this problem.”

On behalf of the Kew Gardens community and herself, Councilwoman Karen Koslowitz issued a sincere thank-you to Ficadaro for his resolute determination to bring the “indefensible and outrageous” situation at the hotel under control.

“Hopefully, this mayoral multi-agency response under the Captain’s leadership will provide the impetus for shutting down the Umbrella Hotel,” Koslowitz said.

QNS contacted the Umbrella Hotel and is awaiting a response from management.