Cops seek duo who shot and killed cab passenger in Elmhurst – QNS.com

Police are looking for two men who shot and killed a 27-year-old who was riding in the back of a cab in Elmhurst on Sunday.

A 27-year-old man was riding in the back of a cab near Broadway and 81st Street at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 1 when two men on a moped pulled up next to the car, according to the NYPD.

The passenger of the moped pulled out a gun and shot at the passenger of the cab multiple times, cops said.

The 27-year-old was hit by a bullet in the chest, according to the police. The cab driver, who was not injured, called the police.

The passenger, whose name is being withheld pending family notification, was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.