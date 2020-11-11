Quantcast
Disability advocates to hold “Save Our Services” rallies – QNS.com
Disability advocates to hold “Save Our Services” rallies

Photo by Ed Shin

BY BRIANA BONFIGLIO

The Long Island Advocacy Network for the Developmentally Disabled (LIANDD) and Family Advocacy Information Resource (NYC FAIR) are holding coinciding drive-in “Save Our Services” rallies on Nov. 17.

The demonstrations will seek to increase public awareness about financial threats to services for children and adults with learning and developmental disabilities. They also aim to capture the attention of Gov. Andrew Cuomo and legislators in Albany who could provide them with funding.

“Together we can fight harmful budget cuts and service transformations that may impact how we fulfill our mission,” the Adults & Children with Learning & Developmental Disabilities Inc. website states.

As a result of statewide budget cuts due to the COVID-19 pandemic, advocates fear that services for vulnerable populations will weaken and become substandard.

Advocates are encouraging participants to bring signs, write on their cars, honk, chant and make noise at the rally. Assemblywoman Melissa (Missy) Miller (R-Atlantic Beach) and former Assemblyman Harvey Weisenberg of Long Beach will both speak during the Long Island event.

On Long Island, LIANDD is holding the demonstration at the old Sears parking lot at 195 N. Broadway in Hicksville. In New York City, NYC FAIR is holding the event in front of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office at 633 Third Ave. in Manhattan. Both begin at 11 a.m. on Nov. 17.

For more information about the “Save Our Services” drive-in rally, visit acld.org/get-involved/take-action.

This story originally appeared on longislandpress.com

