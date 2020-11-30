Department of Education launches ‘Parent University,’ a new online resource for NYC parents – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The Department of Education launched a new online platform called “Parent University,” where public school parents can learn how to help their children better tackle the challenges of remote learning.

“In these unprecedented times, it’s so important that we get creative and find ways to reach every household and strengthen our communities,” said Acting Deputy Chancellor of Community Empowerment, Partnerships and Communications Adrienne Austin.

Parents can access nearly 100 pre-recorded classes on the portal in multiple languages on topics like remote education and technology, health and wellness, special education, multilingual learners, early childhood education, parent leadership as well as adult and continuing education. Interested parents must create a free account before they can access any lessons, events or workshops.

Department officials will share news on school building operations and updates to remote or in-person learning on the site with parents. A series of live virtual events will also be hosted on the portal.

“Our families have been so resilient this past year, and through Parent University we’re finding more ways to empower parents and guardians as partners,” said Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza. “We know our families are busier than ever, and this platform is designed to meet parents where they are, whether that’s pre-recorded courses or live virtual events. We’ll continue to add resources that support, engage and educate our families throughout the year.”

This story first appeared on amny.com.